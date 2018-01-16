I’m going to help you NOT make the same mistake I made before having Lu.

When I heard my pregnant friends talk about “Baby Brain”, I thought it was a load of crap. Fast forward to present day and “Baby Brain” IS FOR REAL!!!!

Pregnancy can mess with your memory and make it harder to concentrate, which is called “Baby Brain” or “Momnesia”, but until now, there wasn’t actually much science to back it up. Some experts even claimed it was a myth.

A new study in Australia just found it’s a very real thing and it’s also very common, affecting 4 out of every 5 pregnant women to some extent.

The study found that pregnant women were more likely to have moments where they felt confused, forgetful, or had trouble concentrating. Forgetfulness was the most common symptom. It’s still not clear why it happens, but it’s most likely to occur during the third trimester.

I will take this a step further and say “Mommy Brain” is real and happens AFTER you have the baby. I’m not sure how long it lasts because I’m still experiencing the effects of it :)!