By Scott T. Sterling

Singer Seal is the latest celebrity to be slapped with sexual assault allegations.

Actress Tracey Birdsall has come forward with the accusations against the “Kiss from a Rose” singer, saying that he assaulted her when she went to his house to retrieve a salad spinner.

Birdsall told TMZ that she’d developed a “close friendship” with Seal when they were neighbors in Los Angeles in the fall of 2016. She claims that she was in kitchen when the singer forced himself on her, attempting to kiss the actress.

When Seal continued making physical advances and insinuating that she was asking for it due to her attire, Birdsall left and ended all contact with the singer.

Birdsall added that she was motivated to come forward with her allegations after seeing Seal’s recent commentary regarding Harvey Weinstein and Oprah Winfrey, where he encouraged women to come forward with their own stories of abuse.

A representative for Seal has responded with a firm denial of any wrongdoing.

“Seal vehemently denies the recent allegations made against him by a former neighbor for alleged misconduct more than a year ago. He intends to vigorously defend himself against these false allegations.”

The incident is currently under investigation by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Dept.