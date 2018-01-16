Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
Just announced Kim & Kayne welcomed a 7lb 6oz baby girl into the world on Monday, according to TMZ.

Kim made the announcement through her blog saying,

“Kayne and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl. We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.” 

We are guessing their will be pictures coming soon, but for now congrats to the West family!

