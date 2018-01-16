It’s official, our favorite twins of the 90s are coming back to television!!

Lisa Landry — , Jackée Harry — told Steve Harvey on Tuesday that the reboot is a go. “Yeah, it’s happening. I’m excited,” she said. “Tia and Tamera [Mowry] are my babies! They won’t leave me alone. I can’t get rid of none of these women!”

Tia spoke about the revival, telling Us Weekly, “My sister and I are taking meetings as we speak, so it’s definitely closer than ever to making this reboot happen. We are being told that they want it to be or happen next year in the fall. So, it’s going by so fast, everything.”

