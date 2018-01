The most common drunken behaviors bartenders see are…

A recent survey asked bartenders how much drunken behaviors they’ve seen…

1. Spilling or breaking a glass. 74% of bartenders said they’ve seen someone do it. Which actually seems low.

2. Someone falling over because they were so drunk, 72%.

3. Drunken arguments, 72%.

4. Puking somewhere in the bar, 61%. It’s not clear if that includes the bathroom.

5. Getting into a physical fight, 61%.

6. Passing out in the bar, 48%.

Click Here to see more.