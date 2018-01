What are the average commute times in each state?

A company called Overflow Data recently posted the average commute times for each state. New York, Maryland, and New Jersey have the longest at just over 30 minutes. South Dakota, Wyoming, and North Dakota have the shortest at about 17 minutes.

Missourians travel about 24 minutes, while people in Illinois average around 28 minutes for their commute.

