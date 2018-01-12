20th Century Fox has announced a week of sing-along screenings of its hugely popular, original musical feature film THE GREATEST SHOWMAN.

Starting this Friday, January 12th, the film will be available in 300 theatres around the country in a special version that will display the songs’ lyrics on screen, allowing viewers to sing along with the film’s best-selling soundtrack.

The film’s songs, penned by Academy Award-winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, have already been embraced by fans worldwide: THE GREATEST SHOWMAN soundtrack currently holds the #1 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart, and has also reached #1 on iTunes in over 60 countries.

Earlier this week at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards, “This Is Me” (performed by Keala Settle) took home the award for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture.

Surrounding theaters participating:

St. Charles

Hazelwood

Creve Coeur

St. Peters

Fenton

Arnold

Chesterfield

Dardenne Prairie

O”Fallon (IL & MO)

Edwardsville

Waterloo, IL

Click here to find a theatre near you!