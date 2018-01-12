I’ve always worried about what I spend over the holidays, but that worry has increased A LOT MORE now that Lu is in the picture.

I definitely need to make sure we are watching what we spend over the holidays from now on. It adds up quick, so I can understand why people start their shopping early and create a budget.

According to a new survey, 16% of people are now panicking about how much they spent over the holidays and they expect to fall behind on their bills this month.

That’s up from 11% last year.

The survey also found that half of people say they don’t really save any extra money for Christmas, and 14% always do. I’m in the “half” and like I said, I need to start watching the holiday spending. I need to create a budget … that’s one of my goals for this year!