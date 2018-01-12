Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
Jill DevineBy Jill Devine
Filed Under:budget, debt, holiday, Holidays, Jill Devine, money, shopping

I’ve always worried about what I spend over the holidays, but that worry has increased A LOT MORE now that Lu is in the picture.

I definitely need to make sure we are watching what we spend over the holidays from now on.  It adds up quick, so I can understand why people start their shopping early and create a budget.

According to a new survey, 16% of people are now panicking about how much they spent over the holidays and they expect to fall behind on their bills this month.

That’s up from 11% last year.

The survey also found that half of people say they don’t really save any extra money for Christmas, and 14% always do.  I’m in the “half” and like I said, I need to start watching the holiday spending.  I need to create a budget … that’s one of my goals for this year!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live