Photo by: Dreamstime

Okay this has to be a joke right? We will let you be the judge.

Pam Zaring posted family photos to her personal Facebook page stating that these photos are NOT a joke and she asked a professional photographer to take her family photos.

Here is what she received after the photoshoot:

“We paid a photographer, who claimed to be a professional, $250 for a family photo shoot. Please see these FOR REAL photos she delivered to us….She said the shadows were really bad on the beautiful, clear, sunny day and that her professor never taught her to retouch photos. I literally have not laughed this hard in YEARS!!!!! You can’t make this stuff up…..again, this is NOT a joke – final product 1f923 Hilarious Family Photos Gone Wrong, or Best Publicity Stunt Ever?!

Let’s just say that the photographer has a lot of people looking at her photos now. 😂

 

