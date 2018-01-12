Cheetos goes to bat for one of the country’s most underappreciated sports with the release of new Cheetos Winter White Cheddar Curls, in support of USA Curling as Team USA hopes to curl their way to gold this February.

Cheetos Winter White Cheddar Curls feature puff curls dusted with a bold, white cheddar cheese flavoring. The limited-edition winter flavor will be available for a limited time beginning February 12, 2018 while supplies last.

As part of the brand’s support for USA Curling, Cheetos also partnered with singer Todrick Hall and pro football friends Vernon Davis and LaDainian Tomlinson to create a new celebration dance move, “The Curl.”

The dance is designed to win support for the unsung heroes of the sheet leading up to USA Curling’s big competition this February in Pyeongchang, South Korea.