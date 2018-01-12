Carrie Underwood has teamed up with an unexpected guest–rapper Ludacris–on “The Champion,” a relentlessly positive, upbeat pop song about striving for greatness, overcoming obstacles and winning battles. Luda’s guest bridge finds him taking each letter of “champion” and relating it to the triumphant theme.

Appropriately, NBC plans to use “The Champion” throughout its 2018 Winter Olympics coverage, and a press release notes that a new video for the song will also open Super Bowl LII. “When we were writing ‘The Champion,’ our main focus was to celebrate athletes at the top of their game,” Underwood said in a press release, “but we also wanted the song to resonate with people in their everyday lives. We hope the lyrics will inspire people to push themselves beyond their limits to conquer anything they are trying to accomplish or overcome.”