Photo by: Dreamstime

What’s the worst first date Jimmy Fallon’s ever been on? “I once tried to surprise my date by not telling her what restaurant we were going to. I accidentally picked the one she worked at,” the late-night host wrote as part of a #WorstFirstDate roundup on Twitter Wednesday. Below are 11 other hilarious first-date horror stories:

1. We stopped by his family’s barbecue on the way to our date and found out we were third cousins.

2. In college, a friend set me up on a blind date. I wasn’t in a great mood because I had received a traffic ticket a few hours before. My day got worse when my blind date turned out to be the cop who gave me the ticket.

3. One time, I took a girl to the movies. During the movie, she kept looking at the person behind her. Turns out, her dad was sitting behind us the ENTIRE time.

4. My date said he’d pick me up, but didn’t mention that his mom would be the one driving the car.

5. Asked a girl out and she told me she was bringing a “cute little friend.” Thought she wanted to double, so I invited a buddy. Turns out, she brought her short 89-year-old grandma. Buddy had a better time than me.

6. My date let me out of the car to wait on the curb while he parallel-parked. After three failed attempts, he drove off. I walked home.

7. I once showed up to a date; 10 of her friends were there with her and they had no idea I was coming. She was blackout wasted and introduced me as “Tom.” When I corrected her, she said, “Oh yeah, Tom is tomorrow night.”

8. The guy accidentally texted me instead of his mate about how the date was going, saying he regretted asking me out. We both checked our phones at the same time. There was an awkward silence for the rest of the ride.

9. On our first date, my husband choked on an omelet and blew an onion out of his nose. I married him anyway.

10. When my date brought me home, he walked me in. My dad heard us come in, got up half asleep, locked eyes with my date, and farted for a minute straight. He never broke eye contact the entire time, and then went back to bed without a word.

