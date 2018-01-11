Credit: Jill Devine

After posting and talking about this story, I received a lot of feedback. A lot of people didn’t know about this service and wanted to know how it worked. I decided to check it out and let you know what I experienced (twist my arm to go shopping at Target!!!).

First, I called my local Target and asked for the Electronics Department. I asked the lady who answered the phone if they were participating in this program and she said yes. She said to come to the Electronics Department upon arrival and look for a gentlemen in a black shirt, as he was part of Target Tech and would be able to assist me.

I have never heard of Target Tech before. I believe it’s a fairly new concept and evolving.

From Target:

All guests who have made an electronics purchase from Target are welcome to enjoy Target Tech support. Target Tech support offers free pre-purchase guidance, post-purchase troubleshooting, setup assistance and smart home help for electronic items purchased from Target. Call myTGTtech at 1-877-698-4883 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (CT), seven days a week.

As instructed, when I got to my Target, I went to the Electronics Department and looked for a gentleman in a black shirt. I didn’t see him, but another employee was able to track him down for me.

The Target Tech employee explained to me that I wouldn’t be getting dollar for dollar on the gift card I was trading in. He said the dollar amount I would get back is based on the computer program they use. He got on his laptop and entered my gift card information in, which was a $40 GC to a local restaurant. The results – I could get a $25.20 Target gift card for my $40 gift card. You have the option to decline or accept and I accepted because I felt like the Target GC was more beneficial than the restaurant gift card.

I have no idea how the program determines the amount you get back. I’m guessing there’s a bunch of criteria, but I wasn’t that invested into learning more. For me, I thought this was a win and I would definitely do it again if I get a GC I know isn’t beneficial for me.

Here’s the original post:

What the what?!?!?!?!?!?! Honestly, when I read the article about trading in unwanted gift cards for a Target gift card, I thought, “Nope. Too good to be true. There’s a catch.”

NO, THERE IS NOT!

Technically there are two “catches”: You have to make sure your local Target participates in the “trade-in” program and they only accept certain merchants, but the list is pretty long.

This is such a game changer and I’m SO excited!