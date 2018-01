(Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)

The internet ATTACKED Chrissy Teigen for posting a picture of herself on a slide, with her daughter on her lap.

After John Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen shared a picture of herself on a slide with her daughter on her lap, the internet went after her. Apparently, you shouldn’t go down a slide with a child, because their legs can get twisted and break.

weeeee are very skeptical of slides right now A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jan 6, 2018 at 12:51pm PST

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

What do you think?

Click Here to see more.