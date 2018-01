Ben & Jerry’s just released their annual list of the best-selling flavors last year.

Ben & Jerry’s just released their 10 best-selling flavors from last year, and clearly, no one looked at their “lighter” options. Here’s the list…

1. Half Baked.

2. Cherry Garcia.

3. The Tonight Dough.

4. Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.

5. Chocolate Fudge Brownie.

6. Americone Dream.

7. Phish Food.

8. Chunky Monkey.

9. Strawberry Cheesecake.

10. Salted Caramel Core.

