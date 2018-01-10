Starbucks just started selling its first new type of espresso in 40 YEARS!

It’s called the Blonde Espresso, so it’s much lighter and smoother than the standard one, and even a little sweeter. That makes it better for rookie coffee drinkers who don’t like a really strong taste.

Starbucks says you can also use it to make other drinks lower in fat and sugar. When you use the Blonde Espresso in drinks like lattes, they can use less milk and syrup, because the coffee is already sweeter.

