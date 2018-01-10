Police are looking for a criminal who has his Social Security number tattooed on his FOREHEAD??!!

Police in Houston are looking for a 40-year-old career criminal named Robert Wooten. He’s wanted for a series of armed robberies. And his most distinguishing feature is . . . he has his Social Security number tattooed on his forehead.

There’s no word WHY he has that tattoo, or if anyone’s used it to steal his identity. But, it’s not a good idea to steal it NOW, since police are hunting for him and you don’t want them coming after you by mistake.

