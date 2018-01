(Photo by Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup)

Here’s a few photos when Kris Jenner was modeling as a 22-year-old!

Check out some old modeling photos of 22-year-old Kristen Mary Houghton whom you probably know better as KRIS JENNER.

EXCLUSIVE: Chubby-faced 22-year-old Kris Jenner models in never-before-seen shots https://t.co/4ZVeZAmsqt — DailyMailTV (@DailyMailTV) January 9, 2018

