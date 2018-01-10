Jan 7, 2018; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Kendall Jenner arrives for the 75th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Acne can be so debilitating. I know from first hand experience. I have struggled with acne my whole life and to be quite honest, talking about it is fairly new for me. If you’ve never had major acne issues, be thankful.

For me, dealing with acne has been a self-esteem killer and it’s caused a lot of pain – physically and emotionally. Even though I’m not a huge fan of the Kardashian/Jenner clan, I was a fan of Kendall Jenner’s actions Sunday night.

Thank you for being honest and fearless about your acne! I was so happy to show my middle school daughter that she’s not alone! Thank you for doing that and helping girls see they are still beautiful while struggling with acne. — Michelle Dugan (@shellshell888) January 9, 2018

This was SO huge for my daughters to see!!! #lovedyoubefore #loveyoumore — Nicole Godsey (@GodseyNicole) January 9, 2018

Here’s some advice for you, don’t EVER make fun of someone’s acne or someone with acne.