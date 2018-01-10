Acne can be so debilitating. I know from first hand experience. I have struggled with acne my whole life and to be quite honest, talking about it is fairly new for me. If you’ve never had major acne issues, be thankful.
Kendall Jenner has said she was insecure about her acne as a teenager. But the 22-year-old model gave a lesson in self-confidence Monday after appearing with an apparent breakout at the Golden Globes the previous night.
As fans and critics commented on her blemishes, one person wrote on Twitter that Jenner “strutting her acne while looking like a gorgeous star is what every girl needs to understand.”
Kendall’s response:
Many of her fans thanked her, including several mothers whose daughters are struggling with acne.
Here’s some advice for you, don’t EVER make fun of someone’s acne or someone with acne.