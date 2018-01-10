Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
Kevin the Intern would like you to join him as he hosts Grafton Elementary’s FIRST trivia night fundraiser.

Grafton Harbor, along with Grafton Elementary’s PTO, is presenting a trivia and auction fundraiser to benefit Grafton Elementary School in Grafton, Illinois hosted by our own Kevin the Intern.

The trivia night begins at 6:30 on Saturday, January 27th at the American Legion at 14258 Scenic Hill Drive in Grafton.

Tables of 8 are $100 which includes 10 rounds of trivia and a silent auction.

Please bring your own food, and ALL beverages, including alcohol, must be purchased at the Legion.

There will also be a “Kids Night Out” hosted at the school that evening for kids Pre-K – 4th grade.

For more information, you can ask questions at graftonelempto@gmail.com or call Nikki Mooney at 618-946-5165.

We hope to see you there!

