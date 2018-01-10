Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
Do you have a Diet Coke addiction? Who doesn’t, right?!

Well just announced Diet Coke has released 4 new fruity flavors for the new year: Ginger Lime, Feisty Cherry, Zesty Blood Orange, and Twisted Mango.

According to Diet Coke group director Rafael Acevedo, executives are looking to target a new market.

“We’re modernizing what has made Diet Coke so special for a new generation,” said in a press statement. Though the original flavor won’t be changing, those four new flavors will add variety to the brand and allow Diet Coke to compete with the many sparkling drinks that have become so popular. Acevedo added, “Millennials are now thirstier than ever for adventures and new experiences, and we want to be right by their side.”

The new flavors are set to come in taller cans, and the original flavor will be available in both tall and standard-size cans, shown below. They are set to hit shelves later this month!

