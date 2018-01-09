Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
Target opened its new store in Manhattan's Herald Square this week. (Photo by Kavita Kumar/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS/Sipa USA)

What the what?!?!?!?!?!?!  Honestly, when I read the article about trading in unwanted gift cards for a Target gift card, I thought, “Nope.  Too good to be true.  There’s a catch.”

NO, THERE IS NOT!

Technically there are two “catches”:  You have to make sure your local Target participates in the “trade-in” program and they only accept certain merchants, but the list is pretty long.

Click HERE to see the participating merchants.

This is such a game changer and I’m SO excited!

