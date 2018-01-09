What cities HATE and LOVE winter the most?

In a new survey, 38% of workers said their mood at work is negatively impacted by cold weather. And 26% said January is their least favorite month of the year.

Researchers ranked each city according to which ones hate winter the most. They went with a top seven list for some reason, and obviously all of them are more north than south. Here are the seven cities that hate this time of year the most…

1. Pittsburgh.

2. Detroit.

3. Cleveland.

4. Chicago.

5. Boston.

6. Indianapolis.

7. Minneapolis.

The #1 city where people LOOK FORWARD to winter is Phoenix, because it’s the one time of year you don’t feel like you’re standing on the sun. The rest of the top seven cities are Miami, San Diego, Austin, Dallas, L.A., and Houston.

