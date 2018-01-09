Here are the BEST and WORST states for raising a family.

A new study ranked all 50 states from the best place to raise a family to the worst. And the best state for your family in 2018 is . . . Massachusetts.

The rankings are based on 42 different factors, including things like the quality of schools . . . children’s hospitals and pediatricians . . . childcare costs . . . crime rates . . . housing prices . . . attractions . . . and other families with young children.

The top 10 states are: Massachusetts . . . Minnesota . . . New Hampshire . . . North Dakota . . . Vermont . . . Wisconsin . . . New York . . . Iowa . . . Nebraska . . . and California.

And the 10 worst states are: New Mexico . . . Mississippi . . . Alabama . . . West Virginia . . . Louisiana . . . Oklahoma . . . South Carolina . . . Arkansas . . . Georgia . . . and Nevada.

Illinois was ranked 15th, while Missouri came in at 24th.

