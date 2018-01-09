Y98 and Buffalo Wild Wings want to send you to The Night Before featuring Dave Matthews Band, Saturday, February 3rd at the XCEL Energy Center.

We’re kicking off the biggest game in sports with the biggest night in music. The Night Before is sold out and your only way in is to win.

For your chance to win a trip to Minneapolis, plus be qualified to win two on location experiences game day ticket packages, listen to Y98 weekdays at 8:40 am, 2:40 pm and 4:40 pm for the codeword and cue to enter this national contest!

When you hear it, text the codeword to 72881 and you’ll be qualified to win in this national contest! Or, enter online at entercomcontest.com.

Must be 21 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, January 12, 2018. Read the official contest rules.