(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

Get the royal cubby ready, Princess Charlotte is off to school!

The 2-year-old princess officially started at Willcocks Nursery School on Monday. The school, which is housed in a church hall, is next door to London’s Royal Albert Hall, and very close to the family’s Kensington Palace home.

Prince William and Kate Middleton released two photos on Monday (taken by proud mom Kate!) to mark the special occasion.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning. The images were taken by The Duchess shortly before Princess Charlotte left for her first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School," the couple's Kensington Palace spokesman said.

Princess Charlotte
The Duchess of Cambridge/KENSINGTON PALACE/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
 

Charlotte posed for the sweet photos on the steps outside her Kensington Palace home and another standing as she held onto a railing. The little royal wore an adorable $150 burgundy Razorbil wool coat by Amaia paired with stone-colored tights, red shoes and a matching red bow. She carried a pink backpack by Kidston

Princess Charlotte
The Duchess of Cambridge/KENSINGTON PALACE/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A royal source tells PEOPLE, “They chose that nursery because they thought it would be an ideal first step for Charlotte’s education and they were impressed by the team who work there.”

Big brother Prince George started nursery school at the same age as Charlotte,  2 1/2, in January 2016. He attended a Montessori school just a short drive from the family’s country home, Anmer Hall. Unlike George — who started at his school on a part-time basis — Charlotte will be attending full time.

