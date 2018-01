(Photo by Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Steve Carrell shouted Kelly Clarkson’s name while getting his chest waxed in “The 40-Year-Old Virgin”, but they’d never actually met… Until NOW.

