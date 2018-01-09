A list of movie characters whose REAL NAMES you may not know include…

A lot of movie characters have “real” names that are either buried somewhere in the film, or never even mentioned, but they’re still legit. So a website put out a list of “Movie Characters Whose Real Names You’d Totally Forgotten’. Here are the highlights:

1. The Wizard in “The Wizard of Oz” . . . Oscar Zoroaster Phadrig Isaac Norman Henkle Emmannuel Ambroise Diggs. (That’s according to the book.)

2. Shaggy in “Scooby Doo” . . . Norville Rogers. Scooby’s real name is Scoobert.

3. Woody from “Toy Story” . . . Woody Pride.

4. Red in “Shawshank Redemption” . . . Ellis Boyd Redding.

5. Dutch in “Predator” . . . Alan Schaefer.

6. Verbal Kint in “The Usual Suspects” . . . Roger Kint.

7. Agent K and Agent J in “Men in Black” . . . ‘K’ is Kevin Brown and ‘J’ is James Darrell Edwards the Third.

8. Thanos in “Avengers: Infinity War” . . . Dione.

9. The Emperor from the “Star Wars” movies . . . Sheev Palpatine.

10. Mr. Miyagi from “The Karate Kid” . . . He has a variety of names, including Shigeyoshi, Nariyoshi, and Keisuke.

