(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

When you marry a royal, privacy is really hard to come by.

According to E! News, the bride to be Meghan Markle deactivated her FacebookInstagram and Twitter accounts.

The Suits actress was very active on social media before Harry came along with her blog called, The Tig, but it seems now the only way to connect with her will be through the Royal Family account. 

The engaged couple made their first appearance out in public today, visiting to Reprezent 107.3 FM, a youth-led radio station that supports broadcast training for young adults.

