Do you love your furry friend, but hate that they shed so much.

It’s a universal problem that every dog owner has, and now we have the solution…. Dog Leotards aka the Shed Defender!!!

According to Bustle, the Shed Defender is the brain child of Tyson Walters, who was troubled by his Saint Bernard’s insane shedding. Walters says, “I came up with the idea for the Shed Defender back in 2011 because my St. Bernard Harley was shedding everywhere and there was no way to contain it. There were tumble weeds of hair in my car and all over my apartment. I tried every product on the market and nothing worked so I decided to come up with something completely different.”

His mom sewed the first version, and Walters worked on it from there.

It’s even a vet recommended product!!

The leotards are available online starting at $39.99 for a mini, and going up in price based on size.

Click here to buy your pup their very own Shed Defender