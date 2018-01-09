Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
Here are the beer brands we’re just NOT drinking anymore.

The website 24/7 Wall Street analyzed beer sales over the past five years to figure out the brands we’re just not drinking anymore. And here are the top 10…

1. Bud Light Lime. Sales are down 35.5% over the past five years.

2. Keystone Light, down 26.2%.

3. Miller High Life, down 24.1%.

4. Natural Light, down 23%.

5. Budweiser, down 22.2%.

6. Natural Ice, down 20.9%.

7. Busch, down 19.7%.

8. Bud Light, down 13.4%.

9. Miller Lite, down 12.6%.

10. Icehouse, down 6.6%.

So what are we drinking to replace them? Obviously craft beers are huge, but some macrobrews are also seeing big growth. The sales numbers for Stella Artois and Modelo are both up over 200% in the past five years.

