According to a new study out of the University of British Columbia, when women are feeling anxious or stressed, they will immediately feel calmer if they smell their significant other’s shirt.

The researchers found that when women smelled their partner’s shirt, they had a drop in their cortisol levels, which are connected to stress. Women who didn’t smell a shirt had higher cortisol levels.

They didn’t test whether men would get the same benefits from smelling their partner’s clothes.

