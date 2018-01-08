Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
Filed Under:Morning Show, reliever, stress, weird, Y98 Morning Show

If you’re feeling stressed, you can calm down by…

According to a new study out of the University of British Columbia, when women are feeling anxious or stressed, they will immediately feel calmer if they smell their significant other’s shirt.

The researchers found that when women smelled their partner’s shirt, they had a drop in their cortisol levels, which are connected to stress. Women who didn’t smell a shirt had higher cortisol levels.

They didn’t test whether men would get the same benefits from smelling their partner’s clothes.

Click Here to see more.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live