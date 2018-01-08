Photo: Courtesy RCA

Justin Timberlake just announced a North American arena tour in support of his new album, Man of the Woods. The tour kicks off March 13 in Toronto and concludes May 30 in Timberlake’s hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. As of right now, there’s not a St. Louis date … BOO! BUT, I’m hoping he announes a second wave of dates and we will be a part of it.

“The outdoors is the inspiration for a lot of these songs; that’s the main idea,” Justin explains in a tour trailer. “The tour will be able to bring the outside in. How can we bring that to life? I want people to see the inspiration for how it ended up sounding. I’ve never seen that done before — bring the outside in.”

Man of the Woods is out February 2, two days before Justin headlines the Super Bowl halftime show.

I REALLY hope he comes to St. Louis, BUT I’m not against taking a road trip!