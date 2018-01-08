Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
The KEY to sticking to your New Year’s resolution to lose weight or get in shape is…

A new study found that the key to staying motivated to keep a New Year’s resolution to lose weight or get in shape is to hear people say you look “super hot.” Yes, specifically “super hot.” No other phrase will work.

Dr. Becky Spelman is a cognitive behavioral psychiatrist, and she ran the study. Here’s her explanation for why “super hot” works.

Quote, “Hearing, ‘You’re looking super hot today!’ resonates more than a straightforward, ‘You’re looking good.’ The words suggest that our friend is having a visceral, emotional response to our appearance.”

