Photo by: USA Images

Over the weekend the LA Rams played the Atlanta Falcons in a Wild Card game, and Yahoo Sports decided to throw shade at St. Louis via their Twitter account.

The account tweeted out a picture of the LA Rams owner Stan Kroenke in his box seats with the caption, “Sup, St. Louis.”

Former St. Louis Rams fans had the perfect response to Yahoo’s “Sup”:

Let the Twitter war begin:

Awesome. Are you watching the game with you buddies AOL and Netscape? — Bryon Ramos (@BryonRamos) January 7, 2018

Yahoo isn't that what people used before Google? — Mike Woodrum (@mikewoodrum13) January 7, 2018

Last time I used my Yahoo email Kurt Warner was still stocking shelves at the grocery store — David C. Grelle (@davidgrelle) January 7, 2018

Rams lose. St. Louis wins. Now go snuggle with Kroenke. 😉 — PJBolts (@PJChargers) January 7, 2018

As one tweet said, the LA Rams lost to the Falcons 26-13, and it looks like St. Louis won this Twitter feud. 👏👏👏