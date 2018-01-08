Photo by: USA Images
Over the weekend the LA Rams played the Atlanta Falcons in a Wild Card game, and Yahoo Sports decided to throw shade at St. Louis via their Twitter account.
The account tweeted out a picture of the LA Rams owner Stan Kroenke in his box seats with the caption, “Sup, St. Louis.”
Former St. Louis Rams fans had the perfect response to Yahoo’s “Sup”:
Let the Twitter war begin:
As one tweet said, the LA Rams lost to the Falcons 26-13, and it looks like St. Louis won this Twitter feud. 👏👏👏