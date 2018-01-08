Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
There’s a student at the University of Florida who is planning on marrying TETRIS??!!

Noorul Hassan, who’s a student at the University of Florida in Gainesville, is emotionally and sexually attracted to physical objects.

She says she’s, quote, “had feelings for monorails, iPods, [and] treadmills”, but her first real crush was on a Garmin GPS. And her first relationship was with a calculator, whom she named Pierre.

Unfortunately, she and the calculator fell out of love. But now, she’s moved on . . . to “Tetris”. Specifically an old Nintendo “Tetris” cartridge.

Noorul says, quote, “I love him so much and get an immense sense of satisfaction with him. I have a strong connection with him and have invested so much in him.” And yes, that includes putting him in a Nintendo and playing him.

She and “Tetris” have been dating since September of 2016, and she’s planning to marry him once she’s done with college. And she plans to take his last name and, quote, “call myself Mrs. Tetris.”

