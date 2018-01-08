Parents, get ready for perma-forts, teething necklaces, and sip-and-see parties. For the fourth year, Pinterest released its top trend predictions for moms, dads and kids in 2018, based on the number of pins in popular categories from the past year. Take a look at the potential parenting trend forecast that may capture your attention in 2018.

1. Perma-forts

Forts don’t have to be a once in a while thing. Now, they’re becoming part of the furniture. From loft beds to fairy netting and more, check out Pinterest for more bed-style forts. Saved pins for “forts” were up 108 percent.

2. Boho baby showers

Gone are basic pinks and blues for baby showers. These days, moms-to-be are choosing boho-chic florals, antique rugs and vintage pillows. Saved pins for “boho shower” were up 306 percent. Check out Pinterest for more ideas on how to throw a shower with a tented gift area, macarons for dessert and more.

3. Wooden toys

Many parents are replacing plastic with wooden toys in their children’s playrooms. And these natural toys go beyond blocks. Now you can find wooden toy tools, trains, animals and more. Last year, saved pins for “wooden toys” were up 173 percent, according to Pinterest.

4. Sip-and-see parties

A casual twist on a baby shower, sips and sees are drop-in parties to introduce a newborn to family and friends. They’re usually thrown for moms who’ve just had a second, third or fourth baby, with appetizers and wine. Saved pins for “sip and see” parties were up 218 percent, according to Pinterest.

5. Weighted blankets

Weighted blankets can calm your child, put them to sleep and relieve your own stress during the night time routine. Saved pins for “weighted blankets” were up 259 percent, according to Pinterest.

6. Baby trackers

Many parents like to track everything from small moments to big milestones, as well as a newborn’s feeding and changing schedules. Luckily, it’s easy keeping tabs with helpful apps, cheat sheets and more. Saved pins for “baby tracker” were up 58 percent this past year, according to Pinterest.

7. Nesting

Parents can assume that free time is limited once the baby arrives. Moms and dads are looking for quick and easy dinner ideas, such as make-ahead freezer meals, Crockpot time-savers, as well as checklists for the hospital, bucket lists to do before baby is born and more. According to Pinterest, saved pins for “baby prep” are up 207 percent.

8. Earth babies

Saved pins for “eco-friendly clothing” were up 750 percent, according to Pinterest, with many parents looking to leave a smaller footprint. From cloth diapers and recycled clothing to eco-friendly gear and accessories, there are many ideas on how to create a “green” baby registry.

9. Pom poms

Pom poms are popular for decorative use in rugs, baby mobiles, blankets, hats and more. The DIY style is cozy and colorful, with saved pins for “pom-pom decor” up 444 percent.

10. Wall decals

Removable wall art is super popular right now. It lets your children’s rooms grow as they do, so you can transform from an animal safari theme to superheroes, rainbows and other kid-friendly trends. According to Pinterest, saved pins for “wall decals” up 219 percent.

11. Modern nurseries

Modern nursery trends feature gender neutral, monochromatic colors, chic light fixtures, non-traditional cribs and more. These sweet, yet simple ideas are soaring in popularity, with saved pins for “mature nursery” and “modern nursery” up 85 percent, according to Pinterest.

12. Teething necklaces, for mom and baby

Teething toys just got an upgrade. Moms can wear stylish teething necklaces for their baby to chew on to alleviate gum pain. Saved pins for “teething necklaces” were up 146 percent, according to Pinterest.

13. Sprinkle showers

A sprinkle is like a baby shower, but smaller in scale and more intimate. It’s held for a second or subsequent child, when the mom (or parents) has already had a full-blown shower for the first baby, or when a mother of boys has her first girl or vice versa, and needs items for the new gender. Saved pins for “sprinkle baby shower” increased 180 percent, according to Pinterest.

14. Personalized party tees

Special occasion shirts are perfect for celebrating in style and unison, like “squad” and “I’m the birthday girl” T-shirts. Matching vacation shirts for families are also a big hit. Saved pins for “birthday shirt” were up 250 percent, according to Pinterest.