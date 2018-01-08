Photo by: Dreamstime

We understand with all the female solidarity going on, the good guys can feel a little left out.

Yet there are still a lot of great men out there setting extraordinary examples for our future generations.

According to the Washington Post a Dallas middle school wanted to host their first “Breakfast with Dads” event, but the faculty was concerned with a 150 male students signed up, some dads wouldn’t show.

The student population is around 900 students, and 90 percent of the boys come from low-income families.

The solution to there absent father problem came from a children’s advocate Kristina Chäadé Dove‏ who shared a social media post, searching for 50 men that could spend at least 1 hour of their time with these young boys during the event.

Dade MS needs Males! Please share and text 214-284-1589 to confirm your participation and receive more info! pic.twitter.com/yDVcAybnVg — Kristina Chäadé Dove🇬🇭 (@KristinaCDove) December 4, 2017

That day over 600 men volunteered at the middle school to help and mentor the boys, some of the men volunteering for the first time.

Words cannot describe the impact mentoring youth can have on both you and your mentee. Powerful to see a community of fellow men and fathers come together to wrap their arms around or young men. Thank you for having me out. pic.twitter.com/2fTicFpzws — Jason Rodriguez (@DISDPD_AChiefJR) December 14, 2017

A Dallas photographer and blogger attended the event and wrote,

“I will never forget witnessing the young students surrounded by supportive community members. There were so many volunteers, that at times I saw young men huddled in the center of 4-5 mentors. The look of awe- even disbelief- in students’ eyes as they made their way through the crowd of “Dads” was astonishing.

Jamil “The Tie Man” Tucker led the auditorium in a hands-on icebreaker activity. He spoke of learning how to tie a tie as a rite of passage some young men never experience. Mentors handed out ties to the eager students and helped them perfect their half-Windsor knot.

The sight of a necktie may forever bring a tear to my eye.”

