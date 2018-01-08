Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Helena Bonham Carter has signed on to play the Queen Elizabeth II’s sister Princess Margaret in Season 3 of Netflix’s The Crown.

Page Six reports that Carter will take over the role from Vanessa Kirby, who played the younger version of Margaret during the first two seasons of the drama. She will star alongside Olivia Coleman, who will replace Claire Foy as the Queen. Series creator Peter Morgan previously said he intended to replace key cast members in later seasons to better portray the main characters as they age.

While Netflix has yet to officially order seasons three and four of The Crown, early production is reportedly under way.

 

