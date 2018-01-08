Would you really want your videos to “go viral”?

Doing something that GOES VIRAL can be great because you get to be an instant celebrity for a few days, probably go on “Ellen”, maybe make a few bucks. It can also be a DISASTER that permanently ruins your entire life.

So, would you ever WANT to have something go viral and briefly become an Internet sensation? People are VERY split.

According to a new survey, 48% of people say they’d NEVER want to go viral, and another 20% say they’d rather not. That means 68%, or two-thirds, of people are perfectly happy NOT having something they do blow up on social media.

10% of people say they’d probably like going viral, and 8% say they’d DEFINITELY want to.

This won’t shock you, but people 18-to-24 are eight-and-a-half times more likely to definitely want to go viral than people over 55.

The survey also found that 15% of people say they’d LOVE being famous, and 17% say they’d HATE it. The rest of us are somewhere in the middle.

