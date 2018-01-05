The top ways we SLACK OFF at work are…

This week was one of the biggest slack-off times of the year, because everyone’s still easing back into work after the holidays. According to the survey, here are the ten most common ways we slack off…

1. Browsing the Internet.

2. Checking personal emails.

3. Texting.

4. Browsing social media.

5. Leaving your desk to just walk around for a while.

6. Online shopping.

7. Dealing with errands, like paying bills online.

8. Eating lunch at your desk.

9. Daydreaming while you just stare blankly at your computer screen.

10. Planned toilet breaks.

Other ways we slack off include doodling in meetings . . . hanging out in the office kitchen, or at the water cooler . . . and pretending to work when you’re actually playing an online game.

