What TV show are you excited for in 2018?

Vulture.com has a list of “39 TV Shows We Can’t Wait to See in 2018.” Here are just a few…

9-1-1 (Fox, January 3)

The Chi (Showtime, January 7)

Black Lightning (The CW, January 16)

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace (FX, January 17)

The Alienist (TNT, January 22)

Waco (Paramount Network, January 24)

The 2018 Winter Olympics (NBC, February 9)

Good Girls (NBC, February 26)

Queer Eye (Netflix, February)

Roseanne (ABC, March 27)

Heathers (Paramount Network, Spring TBD)

Click Here to see more.