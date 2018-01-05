Did you promise yourself to hit the gym more in 2018? Join the club. Here are 10 thoughts that every New Year’s resolutioner had when they started working out this week (check out the full list at the link):

1. No one told me I should’ve brought a lock for the locker room…



2. This elliptical looks nice and it’s in the corner away from people, so that’s a plus.



3. I really hope no one’s stolen anything from my unlocked locker.



4. That guy with the man bun is DEFINITELY holding in his share of farts



5. …Is everyone looking at my butt?



6. I’ll try out this stair stepper… I’m getting off this. This is embarrassing.



7. WOO!!! WOULD YA LOOK AT THAT! I’VE ALREADY RUN TWO MILES!



8. Ooh… should I get one of those protein cookies they’re selling?!



9. I’m just gonna settle for a treadmill.



10. I think I’ll reward myself with a Starbucks frapp instead.



