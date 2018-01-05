Here are some things you should never leave in your car when it’s freezing outside.

Since most of the country is being hit with a massive winter storm, here are six things you should never leave in your car when it’s freezing outside…

1. Your cell phone. If it gets too cold it can cause the phone to shut off or, worse, mess up the battery. And the screen may crack more easily in the cold as well.

2. Soda or beer. They’re mostly water, which expands when it freezes. So they can explode and get all over your car.

3. Canned foods. Same as with soda . . . the water can freeze and expand, which could break the can’s seal and cause the food to spoil.

4. Musical instruments, like a guitar. The wood can crack if it’s too cold. And even if that doesn’t happen, they’ll definitely drift out of tune.

5. Medication. Certain drugs can lose their effectiveness if they get too cold.

6. A low gas tank. Keeping your tank more than half full helps prevent fuel lines from freezing. It’s also a good idea to check other fluids such as antifreeze. And the cold can affect tire pressure, so keep an eye on that too.

