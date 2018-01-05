A new study found the best and worst cities for getting a job this year.

WalletHub.com just released the results of a study where they ranked the 182 biggest cities in the country from the best place to get a job this year to the worst.

The rankings are based on 26 different factors, including the job opportunities . . . unemployment rate . . . employment growth . . . average income . . . commute times . . . and quality of the city for dating, having fun, and raising a family.

The top 10 are: Chandler, Arizona . . . Scottsdale, Arizona . . . San Francisco . . . Peoria, Arizona . . . Gilbert, Arizona . . . Plano, Texas . . . Portland, Maine . . . Irvine, California . . . Madison, Wisconsin . . . and Boston.

And the 10 worst are: Shreveport, Louisiana . . . Detroit . . . Newark, New Jersey . . . Columbus, Georgia . . . Birmingham, Alabama . . . New Orleans . . . Hialeah, Florida . . . Fresno, California . . . Montgomery, Alabama . . . and Mobile, Alabama.

St. Louis came in near the middle at 98 on the list.

