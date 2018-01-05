Photo by: Dreamstime

If you are a fan of the SOA biker gang, get ready to ride again with the Mayans MC.

FX has given a 10-episode series order to the “Sons of Anarchy” spinoff “Mayans MC,” the network announced on Friday.

According to The Wrap, the series will be set in a post-Jax Teller world, “Mayans MC” sees EZ Reyes, a former golden boy now fresh out of prison, as a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California-Mexico border who must carve out his new outlaw identity.

It is gearing up for a late summer, early fall premiere, according to FX Networks.