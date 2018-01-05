(Photo by Ross Hailey/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/MCT/Sipa USA)

It’s that tasty time of the year, Girl Scout Cookie season begins Saturday, Jan. 6th.

This year, also, marks the fifth anniversary of the organization’s “Troop to Troop” program, which is a partnership with the USO of Missouri.

Through the “Troop to Troop” program, Girl Scout Cookie customers can purchase packages of Girl Scout Cookies for members of the United States armed services. This program provides military service personnel a “taste of home,” and is a way for Girl Scouts and their charitable customers to thank them for their service.

New this year, Girl Scouts are using Digital Cookie, an online tool that’s preparing them to be future leaders in a growing e-commerce world. By using Digital Cookie, girls market their online cookie business two ways: inviting customers to visit a personalized cookie website, or by taking in-person orders using a mobile app. With this tool, Girl Scouts are ramping up on skills that put them ahead of the curve when entering the workforce.

This season, Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri troops are welcoming the return of the Girl Scout S’mores cookie, the most popular flavor to launch in the 101 years of Girl Scouts selling cookies. Customers can fuel transformative leadership experiences for girls and help build the next generation of female entrepreneurs by purchasing Girl Scout S’mores as well as classic favorites like Thin Mints® and Samoas®.

To join, volunteer or donate to Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri, call 800.727.GIRL (800.727.4475) or visit www.girlscoutsem.org.