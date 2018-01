Gwyneth Paltrow recommends $135 at-home COFFEE ENEMAS??!!

Some studies have linked coffee with health benefits, but it’s usually from drinking it. Well, Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop site is now encouraging people to spend $135, so they can give themselves at-home COFFEE ENEMAS.

Goop sent out their annual ‘detox guide’ yesterday. And it includes a coffee colon-cleansing system made by a company called Implant-O-Rama.

