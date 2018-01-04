(Photo by Gregg Pachkowski/Pensacola News Journal via USA TODAY NETWORK)

Wikipedia put out a list of the site’s “Top 50 Searches” in 2017.

Here are the top 5:

1. Their page on ‘Deaths in 2017’ won the popular vote, with more than 37.3 MILLION views. According to Wikipedia, the traffic peaked on November 20th, following the death of Charles Manson, of all people.

2. Donald Trump was second with more than 29.6 million views, peaking on his Inauguration Day, January 20th.

3. Queen Elizabeth was third with nearly 19.3 million searches, peaking on December 10th, when Netflix dropped the second season of The Crown. I think I need to start watching this because I have a weird fascination with The Royals. Plus, Jen Myers watched it and said it’s very fascinating.

4. Season Seven of Game of Thrones, 18.8 million

5. Prince Harry’s fiancée Meghan Markle, 16.9 million

Click HERE for the full list.