What did each state GOOGLE more than any other last year?

A website called The Daily Dot just analyzed millions of searches from last year to figure out what the people in every state Googled more than anyone else. And here are some of the highlights…

1. Stuff related to the solar eclipse was big, especially the states in its path. People in South Carolina searched for “eclipse glasses” . . . Arkansas searched for “eye damage from solar eclipses” . . . and Indiana wondered “what is a solar eclipse?”

2. Colorado and North Carolina both had top searches related to Bill O’Reilly . . . Rhode Island and MISSOURI both searched for things related to Matt Lauer . . . and Nebraska searched for Harvey Weinstein accusers.

D.C. took a different approach to last year’s “Me Too” movement . . . the top search there was “What is sexual harassment?” As did people in ILLINOIS who were curious about celebrities accused of sexual assault.

3. And some states looked at totally frivolous things, including “giant penguin” in Michigan . . . “unicorn Frappuccino” in Washington . . . “Wonder Woman” in Utah . . . and “How to make a fidget spinner” in West Virginia.

